Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $98,613.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00262579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.01470090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00156473 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.