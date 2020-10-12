GINcoin Trading Up 83% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 83% higher against the dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $15,779.21 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,655.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.03366607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.02078901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00439535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.82 or 0.01122368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00638113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00047061 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

