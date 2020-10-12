Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.63. 4,064,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,759,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 109.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 4,956,319 shares during the period. Sonic Fund II L.P. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,968 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 67.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,685,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,217 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,481,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,924 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

