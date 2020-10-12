Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Up 7.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 269,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 131,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

FULC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $288.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

