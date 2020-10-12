Friendz Market Capitalization Reaches $322,810.42 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $322,810.42 and $131,363.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.33 or 0.04853272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00053020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,548,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

