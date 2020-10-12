Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Flughafen Wien AG (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Flughafen Wien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Flughafen Wien alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.