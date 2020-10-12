Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Up 6.1%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. 148,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 382,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The stock has a market cap of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

