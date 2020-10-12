FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.42 Million

Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $471.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $477.24 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $471.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

