First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 129,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,644. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $964.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 948,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 676,982 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth $3,069,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

