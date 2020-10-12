FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $227.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $225.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $918.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $914.85 million to $923.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $974.48 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

FireEye stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 78.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

