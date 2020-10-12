FIO Protocol Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046663 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 720,001,102 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

