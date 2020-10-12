Financial Review: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -28.80% -11.29% -7.21% Check Point Software Technologies 41.21% 24.29% 15.06%

78.0% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudera and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $794.19 million 4.62 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -13.04 Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 9.25 $825.70 million $5.51 23.01

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudera. Cloudera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cloudera and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 1 8 5 0 2.29 Check Point Software Technologies 4 14 4 0 2.00

Cloudera currently has a consensus price target of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $118.95, indicating a potential downside of 6.18%. Given Cloudera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Cloudera has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Cloudera on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering; and Cloudera Fast Forward Labs, which delivers applied research in machine learning and artificial intelligence to its customers. In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service; Hortonworks DataPlane Service, a data fabric that enables businesses to discover, manage, and govern their data; and Hortonworks Cybersecurity Platform, which offers a single, comprehensive view of business risk through a security lens. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company has strategic partnerships with Intel Corporation. Cloudera, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

