Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Down 4.5%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 948,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,325,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

