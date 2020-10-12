Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 880,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 298,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a market cap of $95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Evogene worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

