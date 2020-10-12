Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.38. 4,194,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,750,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

