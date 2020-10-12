Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.1-151.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.75 million.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,123. The stock has a market cap of $391.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

