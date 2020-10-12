Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Trading Up 6.9%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. 282,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 772,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 119,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 209,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.