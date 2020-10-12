Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Trading Up 6.9%

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. 282,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 772,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 119,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 209,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.