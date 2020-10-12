Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $18,989.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002046 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,367,490 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

