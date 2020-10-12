eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading Up 7.1%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 530,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 190,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get eGain alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $524.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,405.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock worth $595,122. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 876.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.