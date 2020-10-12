Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.20. 1,042,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 984,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

