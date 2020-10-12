DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.83

Shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.83 and last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 20007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

