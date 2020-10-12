Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 7.8%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s stock price were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 1,986,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,542,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

