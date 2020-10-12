Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 5.1%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.30. 2,508,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,096,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,623 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $13,559,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

