DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Trading Up 8.6%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 6,122,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 1,542,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DiamondPeak in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DiamondPeak Company Profile (NASDAQ:DPHC)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.