Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.65. 784,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 649,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

