Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Up 8.3%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.58. 131,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 37,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

