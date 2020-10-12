Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.84. 318,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 318,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $442.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 156,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

