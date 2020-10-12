DAOBet (BET) Price Up 10.2% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $116,691.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,669.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.41 or 0.02077331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00614944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

