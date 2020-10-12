Critical Comparison: Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) vs. Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) and Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cohen & Company Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Waddell & Reed Financial 4 1 0 0 1.20

Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.17%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.54 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Waddell & Reed Financial $1.07 billion 1.02 $114.99 million $1.88 8.88

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Company Inc. -3.82% 10.44% 0.06% Waddell & Reed Financial 9.17% 14.57% 9.54%

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

