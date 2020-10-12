Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Creative Realities Inc (OTCMKTS:CREX)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.17. 1,587,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,079,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

