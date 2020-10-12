Cream Finance Reaches Market Cap of $5.66 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $1.79 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $37.72 or 0.00323257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00262579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.01470090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00156473 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

