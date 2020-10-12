Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. 4,413,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,325,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

