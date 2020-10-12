Contrasting Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Health Investors pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

68.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 57.44% 12.74% 6.14% Independence Realty Trust 14.10% 4.71% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $318.08 million 8.69 $160.46 million $5.50 11.26 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 5.62 $45.90 million $0.76 15.86

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Health Investors and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $66.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

