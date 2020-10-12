COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Up 7.6%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 189,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 436,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in COMSCORE by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in COMSCORE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 59.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.