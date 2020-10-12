Comparing Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX) and Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

47.5% of J. Alexander's shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of J. Alexander's shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares J. Alexander's and Flanigan's Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander's -10.66% -6.74% -3.29% Flanigan's Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J. Alexander's and Flanigan's Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander's $247.27 million 0.32 $8.82 million N/A N/A Flanigan's Enterprises $116.20 million 0.28 $3.65 million N/A N/A

J. Alexander's has higher revenue and earnings than Flanigan's Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for J. Alexander's and Flanigan's Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander's 0 0 0 0 N/A Flanigan's Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

J. Alexander's has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flanigan's Enterprises has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

J. Alexander's Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 47 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.