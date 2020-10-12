Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

GLO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,801. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $661,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,900 shares in the company, valued at $660,751. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

