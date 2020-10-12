Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 23%

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) shares traded up 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.01. 26,967,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 4,466,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion and a PE ratio of -87.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,702,130 shares of company stock worth $105,922,962. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

