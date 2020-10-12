China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading 4.5% Higher

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,337,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,549,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

