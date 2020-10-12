China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 1,337,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,549,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

