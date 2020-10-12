CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 5.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.52. 3,642,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,769,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

