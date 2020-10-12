Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 983,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 591,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $213.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,070,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 681,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 219,529 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

