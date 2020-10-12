Centrality (CENNZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $70.34 million and $3.20 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.88 or 0.04860976 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00053032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00031633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,180,463,969 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

