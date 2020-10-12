CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 5,827,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523,140. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.