Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 9,749,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,485,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

