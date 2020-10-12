CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Up 13%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 2,289,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 913,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $74,623.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,725.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

