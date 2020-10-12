Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) traded up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.61. 14,454,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 6,231,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 132.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

