Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s share price rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 14,454,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 6,231,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

