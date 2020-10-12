C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

C-Bond Systems stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 1,056,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,090. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. C-Bond Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that C-Bond Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

