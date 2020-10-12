Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.29. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 662,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,447. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.54, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

