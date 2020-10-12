Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

SCHW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 14,474,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 1,308,464 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.